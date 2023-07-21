Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.51 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

