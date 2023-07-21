Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,699 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

PSX opened at $104.70 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

