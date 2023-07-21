Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,187 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,251.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 551,359 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

