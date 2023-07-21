Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Synopsys by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $451.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

