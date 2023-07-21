Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $134.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

