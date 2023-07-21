Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 265,740 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

