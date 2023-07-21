Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 319,210 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

