Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 503,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 247,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 285,950 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 4,206,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

