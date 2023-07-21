Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT Lowered to $6.00

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.76.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

