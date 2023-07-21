Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading 7% Higher

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94. 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Up 7.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.37.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Cuts Dividend
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
