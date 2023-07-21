Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 98,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 45,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$58.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

