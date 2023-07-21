Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NTRSO stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.
Northern Trust Company Profile
