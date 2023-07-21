Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRSO stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

