Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Northern Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. 105,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.77.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
