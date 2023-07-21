Northland Securities Raises Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $3.75

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $2.50 to $3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 359.69% and a negative return on equity of 130.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 1,918,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,512,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,007,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,944.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $7,519,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 508,447 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 315,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

(Get Free Report)

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.