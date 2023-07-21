Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.48

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and traded as high as $19.20. Northway Financial shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.
Northway Financial Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.
About Northway Financial
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
