NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG opened at $4.48 on Monday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,754,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,272,000 after acquiring an additional 224,806 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

