NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a current ratio of 40.75. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75.

Insider Activity

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

