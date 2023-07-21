Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 237,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $222.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

