NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Trading Up 0.6%

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 9,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.
NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 5.87%.
NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.
