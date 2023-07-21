NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NS. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 151.56%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 558,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 626,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.