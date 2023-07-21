NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $51.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 64.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

