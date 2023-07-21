NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $51.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.
NuVasive Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $54.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 64.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuVasive
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.