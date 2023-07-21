Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 309,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,638. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 161,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $161,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 357,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

