Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.80

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.46. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 298,513 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

