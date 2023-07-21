Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.80

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.46. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 298,513 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
