NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $455.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.28. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

