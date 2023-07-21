NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR Price Performance

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $6,226.08 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,474.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,990.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,559.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

