NXM (NXM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

