NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day moving average of $181.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
