NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day moving average of $181.23.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

