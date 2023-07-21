NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $211.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.23.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

