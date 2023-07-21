Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,432 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 103,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,181,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,611,000.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,413. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

