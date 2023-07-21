Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.79. 1,695,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.