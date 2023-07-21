Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.2% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,007. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

