Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 547,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,145. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $85.14 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

