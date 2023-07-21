Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 657 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.15.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

