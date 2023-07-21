Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.76. 25,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

