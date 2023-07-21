Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.63. The stock had a trading volume of 901,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,495. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $458.82. The company has a market capitalization of $340.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.83.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.