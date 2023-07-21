Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.28. 997,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

