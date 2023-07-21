Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 4,290 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 8.1% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $90,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 169,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. One Day In July LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $98.01. 1,247,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,549. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

