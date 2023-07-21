Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 347 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

3M stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.74. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

3M Company Profile



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

