Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 80 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.26.

MCD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.45. 538,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.46 and its 200 day moving average is $280.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

