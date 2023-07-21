OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.90

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 30695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $164.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,034 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

