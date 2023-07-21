Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $398.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $411.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.