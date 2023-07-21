OLO (NYSE:OLO) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

OLO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.70.

OLO Stock Up 6.2 %

OLO opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378 over the last three months. 39.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile



Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

