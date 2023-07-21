Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 197.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.73. 1,793,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,607. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.