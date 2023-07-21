OMG Network (OMG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.64 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. OMG Network has a market cap of $87.72 million and $12.64 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

