ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Williams Trading lowered ON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.79.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.21. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ON by 847.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.