ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,346. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $105.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

