One Day In July LLC Buys New Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth $225,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 98.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GFS traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. Analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

