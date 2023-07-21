One Day In July LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,360,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $115.51. 188,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.16. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

