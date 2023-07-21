One Day In July LLC Has $47.11 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 9.0% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 738,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,750. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.