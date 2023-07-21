One Day In July LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

